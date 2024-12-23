Yandex metrika counter

Trump to nominate billionaire Stephen Feinberg as deputy defense secretary

Trump to nominate billionaire Stephen Feinberg as deputy defense secretary
Stephen Feinberg, the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management, is under consideration for the No. 2 job at the Pentagon. Photo: Peter Reitzfeld for The Wall Street Journal

US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would nominate billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to serve as the deputy secretary of defense.

Feinberg is the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management LP, a private equity firm that has invested in defense contractors,News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He also served on an intelligence advisory board during Trump's 2017-2021 White House term.

Feinberg would serve as the No. 2 official at the Pentagon under Trump's choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host who faces questions about allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct. Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing.

