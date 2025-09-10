Trump urges EU to impose harsh tariffs on China, India to pressure Russia — FT

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India in a bid to pressure them to cut oil purchases from Russia.

Trump made the request while joining a high-level Washington meeting between senior U.S. and EU officials on Sept. 9. American officials said Washington would be ready to mirror EU tariffs, but only if Europe acted first, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The move reflects White House frustration over stalled peace efforts and Russia’s intensified aerial attacks on Ukraine. Trump argued that “dramatic tariffs” should remain in place until China stops buying Russian oil.

The talks come shortly after a summit where Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi reaffirmed their ties. Last month, Washington raised tariffs on Indian imports to 50% over its Russian oil purchases, while tariffs on Chinese goods have fluctuated due to market reactions.

EU diplomats confirmed discussions on secondary sanctions but noted resistance from member states with deep trade links to China and India.

News.Az