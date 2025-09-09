Great hatred between Putin and Zelensky doesn't let the war in Ukraine end, Trump says

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump believed he could easily end Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, it later became clear that it was not so simple, Trump made this statement in an interview with 77 WABC, News.Az reports.

Trump boasted that at the start of his second presidential term, he had supposedly ended seven wars, most of which were "unsolvable." Some of them, he claimed, had lasted more than 30 years.

The president admitted that he previously believed Russia’s war against Ukraine would be the easiest for him to resolve, since he got along well with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Seems that every time I think we're close, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin - ed.) goes and drops another bomb on somebody, and it's just no good, no good. I'm very surprised. Actually, I'm very surprised. I thought this was gonna be the easiest one to Ukraine. I said, 'This one's gonna go pretty quickly.' There's a lot between him and Zelensky, as you know, a lot of hatred, it's a lot of bad blood, and a lot of blood has been spilled," the US leader added.

He also once again claimed that in Russia’s war against Ukraine, between 5,000 and 7,000 people die every week.

News.Az