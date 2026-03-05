Trump urges Iranian diplomats to seek asylum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump urged Iranian diplomats "around the world" on Thursday to seek asylum.

“We also urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran with great potential,” Trump said at an unrelated White House event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump’s comments came soon after he touted that the United States was “far ahead of schedule” in its war with Iran.

News.Az