Trump victory in election can end Ukraine war sooner, says Georgian PM

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday that Donald Trump’s victory in the upcoming US presidential election could end the over two-year-long Russia-Ukraine war sooner, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“First, we certainly cannot interfere in anyone’s elections. Moreover, we cannot interfere in the presidential elections of such a big country … It is not our business. The only thing that can be said is that if Trump wins this election, the war in Ukraine will end sooner,” Kobakhidze told journalists in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, according to the country’s public broadcaster 1TV.Kobakhidze further stated that this would, accordingly, calm tensions in the region sooner, which he argued would “change the attitude towards Georgia in particular.”“This is all that can be said about it. The rest is the choice of the American people. The American people should decide who will be the president of the US,” he added.

