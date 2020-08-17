Trump vows create tax credits for firms that bring jobs back from China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months, in part by setting up tax credits for U.S. companies that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China.

Trump told supporters during a visit to Minnesota that his administration would also strip federal contracts from companies that outsourced work to China.

“We will create tax credits for companies that bring jobs from China back to America,” Trump said.

