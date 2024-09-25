Trump vows to get U.S. out of Ukraine war if elected - VIDEO

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has underscored the need for the United States to get out of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

#Trump: #US will leave in #UkraineWar after negotiations if I become President.



According to him, the Biden-Harris administration has dragged the country into this conflict and cannot end it: “We will not leave until we win. And then what? We have already given away billions… pic.twitter.com/U7Pm9QlnEe