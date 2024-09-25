Trump vows to get U.S. out of Ukraine war if elected - VIDEO
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has underscored the need for the United States to get out of the ongoing war in Ukraine.He also criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for lacking a plan to do so, News.Az reports, citing f oreign media.
"Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out. They can't get us out," Trump said in a speech in Georgia. The United States does not have troops in Ukraine but has given military and humanitarian assistance worth billions of dollars to Ukraine.
"I think that we're stuck in that war unless I'm president. I'll get it done. I'll get it negotiated, I'll get out. We gotta get out. Biden says 'we will not leave until we win.' What happens if they win," Trump said.
#Trump: #US will leave in #UkraineWar after negotiations if I become President.— News.Az (@news_az) September 25, 2024
According to him, the Biden-Harris administration has dragged the country into this conflict and cannot end it: “We will not leave until we win. And then what? We have already given away billions… pic.twitter.com/U7Pm9QlnEe