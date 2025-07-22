Trump warns of more strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ‘if necessary’

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran that Washington will strike its nuclear facilities again if needed, following Tehran’s admission that three of its nuclear sites were “seriously damaged” in last month’s U.S. airstrikes.

“We will do it again, if necessary!” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social, responding to comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who acknowledged the extent of the destruction during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump praised the success of the U.S. operation, accusing CNN of downplaying the strikes, which he said “OBLITERATED” Iran’s nuclear sites.

Araghchi stated that Iran’s atomic energy agency is still evaluating the damage but insisted Tehran will not abandon its uranium enrichment program.

“We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride,” he told Fox News.

U.S. intelligence officials have suggested the strikes may have delayed Iran’s nuclear program by only a few months, according to CNN.

The latest escalation comes just days before a new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the three European powers — the UK, France, and Germany (E3) — scheduled for Friday in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Direct talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman, were derailed after Israel’s surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which sparked a 12-day war. The U.S. entered the conflict on June 22, targeting three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

