Trump: “We want Israel to get them fed”

President Donald Trump said Sunday the U.S. expects Israel to facilitate the delivery of food to Gaza, underscoring a renewed focus on humanitarian support amid a deepening crisis.

“We're giving some pretty big contributions, basically to purchase food so the people can be fed,” Trump told reporters before departing his New Jersey golf resort. “We don’t want people going hungry and we don’t want people to starve,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Trump confirmed that the U.S. is backing the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is overseeing aid operations in the region. U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff visited the GHF’s southern Gaza center on Friday and reportedly briefed Trump on the scope of the crisis.

While Trump praised Witkoff’s work as “a great job,” he declined to label the situation in Gaza a genocide, instead calling it “sad” and attributing it to the ongoing war.

The administration previously announced $60 million in food aid for Gaza, but only $3 million has been disbursed so far, raising questions about aid delivery and logistical hurdles.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed over 60,800 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and left the enclave in ruins. Food shortages and starvation-related deaths have intensified pressure on international actors, including the U.S., to act.

News.Az