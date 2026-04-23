Iran parliament, Security Council review Hormuz control plan

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Iran’s parliament and the Supreme National Security Council are jointly reviewing a proposal concerning the management of the Strait of Hormuz, with no final determination yet on which body will take the lead in decision-making.

Fada-Hossein Maleki, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Mehr News Agency that both the legislature and the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Iran’s highest security authority, are currently examining proposals related to governance of the strategic waterway, News.Az reports.

Maleki said the plan has been formally registered in parliament’s system and has already been reviewed in committee sessions as well as broader parliamentary discussions. He added that lawmakers have submitted and debated multiple competing proposals.

He noted that parliament is prepared to move ahead with legislation if required, while the SNSC is conducting its own parallel review. However, he said the council’s conclusions have not yet been formally transmitted to parliament.

According to Maleki, coordination between the two institutions is ongoing in an effort to reach a unified decision framework. He stressed that the final outcome will depend on whether international legal considerations require parliamentary legislation or whether the matter can be handled within the SNSC’s remit.

News.Az