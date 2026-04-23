Two killed and ten injured as Russian drone strike partially destroys Dnipro high-rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed in a Russian overnight drone attack on the city of Dnipro, which partially destroyed a 13-story residential building, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Apr. 23.

Nine people were injured, including two children, according to the State Emergency Service. Rescuers saved six people, including two children, News.Az reports, citing English.nv.ua

A fire broke out in a high-rise building as a result of the attack. An administrative building, cars and a store also caught fire, all of which have been contained, the emergency service said.Mayor Borys Filatov said apartments from the ninth to the sixth floors of the 13-story building that was hit were completely destroyed. Overall, damage was recorded at four locations across the city. At least 13 buildings were affected. An exhibition center of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine and a musical instrument store were also damaged.

Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. One person remains unaccounted for, Filatov said.The regional administration reported 10 people injured in the regional center.

Explosions were heard overnight in Dnipro. According to the regional authorities, Russia attacked the region with dozens of drones, and air defenses neutralized 40 UAVs. Among the injured in the city were girls aged 9 and 14.

News.Az