Trump’s 30% tariff on South Africa to hit white farmers he once backed

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 30% tariff on South African imports starting August 1 is set to impact a group he has vocally supported in the past, white farmers.

The tariff will target agricultural exports such as citrus, wine, sugar cane, beef, and soybeans, many of which had previously enjoyed duty-free access under the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA). South Africa, the world’s second-largest citrus exporter, generates about $100 million annually from the U.S. market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This doesn’t make sense,” said Krisjan Mouton, a sixth-generation citrus farmer in Citrusdal. “You can’t welcome South African farmers to America and punish the rest of us who stay.”

Although Trump previously claimed to champion the cause of white South African farmers, citing unfounded persecution, the tariffs now threaten their livelihoods. However, industry leaders stress that the damage will cut across racial lines.

“A 30% tariff would wreak havoc on communities that have long supplied the U.S.,” said Boitshoko Ntshabele, CEO of the Citrus Growers’ Association.

Farmers fear job losses and bankruptcy, as redirecting U.S.-bound produce to other markets presents logistical and regulatory challenges. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said trade talks with the U.S. will continue but criticized Washington’s “misunderstanding” of trade ties.

As the tariff looms, thousands of jobs in towns like Citrusdal hang in the balance.

