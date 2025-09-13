Trump’s response to Russian drone incursion in Poland sparks unease across Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

A swarm of nearly 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace this week has triggered NATO’s first direct engagement with Russian targets since the Ukraine war began, raising alarms among European allies. While Poland shot down the drones with support from NATO aircraft, U.S. President Donald Trump’s muted public response has fueled concern over America’s commitment to European security.

Trump’s comments, including a cryptic post on Truth Social and remarks suggesting the incursion “could have been a mistake,” contrast with stronger reactions from European leaders and previous U.S. responses to similar incidents. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected the idea that the drones’ entry was accidental, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

European diplomats privately expressed dismay and uncertainty, citing the need for the continent to bolster its own defenses. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced plans to strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank, though analysts warn that the incident highlights Europe’s vulnerability to drone attacks.

Some officials see the episode as a wake-up call for Europe to invest in defense capabilities and reinforce Ukraine’s security. Meanwhile, U.S. officials stressed that under NATO’s air policing mission, Dutch forces were responsible for Polish airspace at the time, explaining the absence of U.S. aircraft in the response.

The incident underscores ongoing questions about U.S. leadership in NATO, particularly amid Trump’s “America First” approach and pressure on European allies to bear more responsibility for regional security.

News.Az