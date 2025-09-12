Poland to boost ammunition production with three new factories

As part of a broader European effort to strengthen defense readiness and deter potential threats from Russia, Poland is investing 2.4 billion złoty (€560 million) to establish three new ammunition factories, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

“Thanks to this cooperation (with BAE Systems), we will have state-of-the-art technology, thanks to which we will be able to dramatically increase the production of 155 mm rounds,” Tusk said in the Dezamet factory in Nowa Dęba in southern Poland.

“This cooperation is only part of a larger project... we should achieve an annual production level of approximately 130,000 rounds in Poland within two years.”

Western nations are trying to boost output of ammunition such as artillery shells because Ukraine has been using such supplies much faster than allies can produce them.

The 155mm shell and its Russian equivalent combine the explosive power and extended range needed to destroy armour and inflict casualties.

Tusk also said he would talk to NATO's secretary general on Friday to discuss further steps by the alliance to protect its eastern flank after Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace this week.

BAE Systems said its technology would be licensed to Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) as part of a strategic partnership deal initially worth tens of millions of pounds, but involving further returns for BAE as it receives licence fees for the next 40 years.

Work on building the new munitions factory in Poland will start later this year and should be completed by the end of 2027 or early 2028, BAE said.

The factory will operate using BAE's automated technology, which is helping Britain lift its own production capacity.