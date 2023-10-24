Trying to solve problems in regional framework ‘positive step’: Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3+3 platform was initiated by Baku and Ankara after Azerbaijan liberated its territories from the occupation of Armenia, political scientist Javid Valiyev told News.Az.

“The 3+3 format jointly initiated by Azerbaijan and Türkiye is aimed at ensuring cooperation and the normalization of relations in the region,” he said.

The political scientist noted that over the past 30 years, there have been problems not only between Azerbaijan and Armenia but other regional countries.

He pointed out that although the 3+3 platform was proposed three years ago, only two meetings were held.

Valiyev emphasized that this platform can be effective in terms of addressing differences of opinion and ensuring cooperation among regional countries.

He said that trying to solve problems in the regional framework is a positive step.

“I do not expect all issues to be resolved in the first meetings. But the main thing is that the issues of mutual threats and intimidation have disappeared. States are already trying to solve problems through diplomatic means,” the political scientist added.

News.Az