Trzaskowski and Nawrocki advance to second round of presidential elections in Poland

Candidates from the Civic Coalition Rafal Trzaskowski and the opposition Law and Justice party Karol Nawrocki have reached the second round of the presidential elections in Poland.

This is evidenced by exit poll data distributed by the sociological laboratory Ipsos, News.Az reported citing the RT.

Voting in the first round of the presidential elections ended a few minutes ago.

The second round of elections is scheduled for June 1. The first round of presidential elections took place in Poland today.

