TSMC reports record profit as AI chip demand soars

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported a 39.1% surge in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, surpassing market expectations and marking a new record.

The strong results were driven by soaring demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw July-September net profit rise to T$452.3 billion ($14.76 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$417.7 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

