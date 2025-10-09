TSMC posts Q3 revenue jump on AI demand, beats forecast
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported a 30% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, surpassing market expectations.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported a 30% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, surpassing market expectations.
The surge comes as demand for the company’s semiconductors skyrockets amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence applications, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Revenue for July-September came in at T$989.92 billion ($32.47 billion), according to Reuters calculations, compared with T$759.69 billion in the year ago period.
The latest result handily topped an LSEG SmartEstimate of T$973.26 billion drawn from 22 analysts, and was in the mid-point of guidance of $31.8 billion to $33 billion issued by TSMC in July in its last earnings call. TSMC only gives guidance in U.S. dollars.
TSMC will report full third-quarter earnings on October 16, including an updated outlook for the current quarter and full year.
The company, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, has been a major beneficiary of advances in AI, which has more than offset the tapering off of pandemic-led demand for chips used in consumer electronics like tablets.
TSMC's Taipei-listed shares have gained 34% so far this year, compared with an 18.5% rise for the broader market.
Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Nvidia's biggest server maker, has also reported bumper sales, logging its highest-ever revenue for the third quarter.