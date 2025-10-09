TSMC posts Q3 revenue jump on AI demand, beats forecast

The latest result handily topped an LSEG SmartEstimate of T$973.26 billion drawn from 22 analysts, and was in the mid-point of guidance of $31.8 billion to $33 billion issued by TSMC in July in its last earnings call. TSMC only gives guidance in U.S. dollars.

TSMC will report full third-quarter earnings on October 16, including an updated outlook for the current quarter and full year.

The company, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, has been a major beneficiary of advances in AI, which has more than offset the tapering off of pandemic-led demand for chips used in consumer electronics like tablets.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares have gained 34% so far this year, compared with an 18.5% rise for the broader market.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Nvidia's biggest server maker, has also reported bumper sales, logging its highest-ever revenue for the third quarter.