TSMC sees record 60% surge in Q2 profit
Taipei – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, announced a remarkable 60.7% increase in net profit for the second quarter of 2023.
This record-breaking performance surpassed market expectations, largely fueled by the booming demand for semiconductors powering artificial intelligence technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, saw April-June net profit rise to T$398.3 billion ($13.53 billion).
The profit handily beat a T$377.9 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
($1 = 29.4440 Taiwan dollars)
