Tug hit by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident on Friday in the Strait of Hormuz, about six nautical miles north of Oman.

A third-party source indicated that a tugboat was struck by unidentified projectiles, according to UKMTO. No further details about casualties or damage have been confirmed at this time, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for global oil supplies, has seen increased maritime tensions in recent years. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

