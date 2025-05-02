Tunisia protesters call for release of jailed opposition figures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of Tunisians gathered in the capital on Thursday to mark Labour Day, protesting against President Kais Saied and calling for the release of imprisoned political figures.

The rally, attended by members of different political factions, was called by Tunisia's powerful UGTT trade union confederation and relatives of detained opposition figures, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We're not happy with what's happening," activist Souhaieb Ferchichi said. "People keep advocating for their rights despite an atmosphere of fear and repression."

"This regime is failing," he added. "It sells us slogans while not respecting the constitution and the law."

Demonstrators on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, Tunis's main thoroughfare and a popular protest spot, carried a banner reading: "Injustice is the beginning of the end."

"The revolution will come," they chanted, with some carrying signs calling the president a "tyrant".

"The country is in a state of shutdown, a state of silencing voices and jailing young people over a social media post," UGTT chief Noureddine Taboubi said in a statement that denounced a "clampdown on freedoms".

Since Saied's power grab in July 2021, in which he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree, rights groups have warned of a sharp decline in civil liberties in Tunisia.

Thursday's protest comes days after lawyer Ahmed Souab was detained on terrorism-related charges after claiming that judges were under political pressure to hand opposition figures hefty sentences in a recent mass trial.

Last month's trial saw around 40 public figures, some of them staunch critics of Saied, sentenced to long jail terms on charges including plotting against the state.

Souab had been a member of the defence team.

"As his family, we consider his arrest to be politically motivated," said the lawyer's 67-year-old brother Mongi Souab.

"Ahmed was not detained just for his words, but for his political positions regarding the state's policies," he told AFP.

The trial drew international criticism, with objections from France, Germany and the United Nations.

This week Saied dismissed "comments and statements by foreign parties" as "blatant interference in Tunisia's internal affairs".

Thursday's demonstration in Tunis was also marked by a counter protest.

"The president said what he said: no to foreign interference," said Ridha Soula, a retired 70-year-old among a smaller group of Saied supporters near the main rally.

"We have elections here, and the people gave their voice," he said. "If you won we're with you. If you lost, you stay quiet."

