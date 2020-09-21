Tural Ganjaliyev: Armenia's current leadership unaware of responsibility

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict during an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels after the ceremony of laying the foundation for offshore operations at the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant answered the questions of all sides regarding the unsettled conflict, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev said that the main reason the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is unresolved is because of the disingenuous and unprincipled approach of those in power in Armenia.

"The interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev answers all questions related to the conflict. After the recent change of government in Armenia, there were certain hopes for a solution to the conflict. Criticism of the policies of Pashinyan's predecessors in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict as well as announcements on a new approach to relations after he became head of government, raised new hopes not only in Azerbaijan but also in the OSCE Minsk Group, which mediates the conflict," the community’s head noted.

"We soon saw the opposite. The absence of progress in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, the Armenian provocations on the front line showed that Nikol Pashinyan also followed in the footsteps of his predecessors. I think that if Pashinyan, like his predecessors, didn't backtrack from his previous statements and promises, today we would see a completely different picture of the conflict settlement. The current leadership of Armenia doesn’t realize this responsibility," Ganjaliyev said.

"Official Baku stated that Azerbaijan will not participate in the negotiations for the sake of imitation. The Armenian president violated the negotiation process. Their pointless statements and provocative steps render the negotiations meaningless," the head of the community added.

Ganjaliyev also touched upon the warm relation of some Muslim countries with Yerevan amid the insult to Islamic cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"We have witnessed regretful incidents related to our mosques in Shusha, Aghdam, and other districts. There were 17 mosques in the 17 quarters of Shusha. Currently, all mosques, except for the Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque, have been destroyed. Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque is also presented as the center of Persian culture. Our mosques in other occupied territories were also demolished. Amid this, the warm relation of the Muslim countries with Yerevan raises questions. If these countries are committed and sincerely defend Islamic values, then why are they silent about the destruction of dozens of mosques in Karabakh?," Ganjaliyev added.

News.Az