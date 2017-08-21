Turkey and Azerbaijan among 5 most popular EXPO 2017 pavilions

Azerbaijan’s pavilion has ranked fifth in terms of attendance at EXPO 2017 International Exhibition in Astana.

The pavilions of Plaza de Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand ranked first, second, third and fourth, respectively, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Among the 10 most popular pavilions are also Plaza de Africa and the pavilions of India, Russia, Uzbekistan, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

19,438,248 people attended the exhibition since its opening, Sputnik-Kazakhstan reported.

EXPO 2017 International Exhibition is being held from June 10 to September 10 in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.

News.Az

