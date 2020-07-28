Turkey: COVID-19 death toll stands at 15 after a month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's daily death toll from COVID-19 dropped to 15 after one month, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.

The country's total number of fatalities from the disease rose to 5,645, with the latest additions over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey confirmed 1,092 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 211,561.

Citing the Health Ministry data, Koca said that a total of 963 people contracted COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 227,982.

Healthcare professionals conducted more than 47,400 tests for the virus since Monday, raising the total count to over 4.66 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed some 655,300 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 16.54 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 9.61 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

(c) Anadolu Agency

News.Az