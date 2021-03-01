Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions as cafes, eateries reopen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is starting to ease coronavirus restrictions as part of its normalization process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press conference late Monday, according to Daily Sabah.

"We will lift weekend curfews in low and medium risk regions," he said.

"Curfews will remain in high and very high risk regions on Sundays," Erdogan added, emphasizing the country's new provincial-basis approach.

"Restaurants and cafés will operate with half capacity in cities excluding very high risk regions," he said.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey has vaccinated over 10 percent of its total population so far.

“Normalization” refers to the reopening of businesses closed due to a surge in the outbreak last year, particularly restaurants and cafes, and the lifting of curfews that confined millions in their homes across Turkey. Some basic rules, like mandatory masks and social distancing, will remain in force. However, an end to restrictions will certainly allow for a sigh of relief for people banned from going out after 9 p.m. every day and confined to their homes during the 56-hour lockdown on weekends.

