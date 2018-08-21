Turkey initiates WTO dispute complaint over U.S. tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has initiated a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organisation against additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Turkish steel and aluminum imports, the WTO said on its website.

"Turkey has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States concerning additional import duties imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum products," the WTO said in a statement on its website.

Under dispute consultations, both sides have 60 days to seek a solution, then the issue can go to the WTO Dispute Settlement Body.

The move was previously flagged by Turkish officials and comes after U.S. President Donald Trump this month said he would double tariffs on Turkish metal imports over Turkey’s trial on terrorism charges of a U.S. evangelical Christian pastor.

News.Az

