Turkey's priority is fulfilling NATO responsibilities, defence minister says

Turkey is fully committed to its responsibilities to NATO, its defence minister told Reuters , amid concern amongst some Western allies that Ankara may be tilting away from the West, News.az reports.

Last month, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to be a partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) - a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.Defence Minister Yasar Guler said in a written interview that Turkey's membership of NATO does not prevent it from developing relations with the SCO."Apart from that, our priority is to fulfil our responsibilities to NATO as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies. Our focus should be that NATO is prepared, determined and strong," he added.Ankara's interest in the BRICS group of nations and its friendly ties with Russia, namely in energy, tourism and defence, have stirred fears among Western nations that Turkey's alliances may be pivoting. However, Ankara has repeatedly said it remains a committed NATO ally.

