News
Defence Minister
Tag:
Defence Minister
Denmark may buy Boeing aircraft
16 Sep 2025-15:51
Poland signs $1.6 billion deal for 46 radars with PGZ-Narew
02 Sep 2025-21:31
Polish prosecutors charge national security chief and former Defence Minister Over classified documents
22 Aug 2025-16:56
Japan’s Defence Minister visits Türkiye to explore drone cooperation and defence ties
19 Aug 2025-12:45
Turkey pleased with F-16 jets deal with US, defence minister says
12 Aug 2024-13:19
What is happening in Ukraine is not a "special operation", but a war: Turkish DefMin
09 Aug 2022-11:14
Around 100 killed in clashes between Chad artisanal gold miners last week - govt
30 May 2022-12:13
