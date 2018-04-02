Turkey seeks to be among top 10 countries: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkey wants to become one of the top democracies and economies in the world.

“Our dream is to make Turkey one of the top 10 countries in terms of democracy and economy,” Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of 80 schools and 59 school gymnasiums in Istanbul,

“As Turkey grows, develops and strengthens, the nature and the size of the problems we encounter changes accordingly. Our work is not easy,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said that 3,872 terrorists were 'neutralized' since launch of Operation Olive Branch.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin, northwestern Syria, near Turkey's border, amid growing threats from the region.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the terrorist organization PYD/PKK since 2012.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to not harm civilians.

News.Az

News.Az