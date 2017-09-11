Turkey to build artificial island in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will build an artificial island in the Black Sea off the coast of the Trabzon province as part of its industrial development program, the Turkish media cited the country’s Minister of Science, Industry and Technologies Faruk Ozlu as saying Sept. 11, AzVision reports.

The minister added that Turkey is interested in building five more industrial towns in its provinces.

"The construction of industrial towns will contribute to the growth of the Turkish economy," Ozlu said, adding that, in particular, it will reduce imports and give impetus to the development of local industry.

“As a result, it is expected to receive revenues worth $200-250 billion annually,” he said.

The minister also stressed that industrial towns exist in several countries, including China.

News.Az

