Turkey to open agriculture development office in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
Turkey will open an agriculture development office in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov at a briefing in Baku Feb. 23.

Asadov noted that the office will be opened in the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azvision reports.

A special representative – counselor of Turkey’s minister of food, agriculture and livestock – will be appointed to the embassy to supervise the further development of agriculture relations between the two countries, said the minister.

