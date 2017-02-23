Turkey to open agriculture development office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will open an agriculture development office in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov at a briefing in Baku Feb. 23.

Asadov noted that the office will be opened in the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Azvision reports.

A special representative – counselor of Turkey’s minister of food, agriculture and livestock – will be appointed to the embassy to supervise the further development of agriculture relations between the two countries, said the minister.

News.Az

