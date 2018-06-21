Turkey tops global humanitarian assistance list in 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministry says London report confirms Turkey's 'power of humanitarian policy'.

Turkey topped the 2017 list of countries delivering humanitarian assistance with $8.07 billion, according to the report by the Global Humanitarian Assistance Programme of “Development Initiatives” of London, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry hailed the report with a written statement on Thursday, saying that "the power of Turkey’s humanitarian diplomacy, implemented without discrimination, is once again confirmed globally".

The June 19 report said the U.S. ($6.68 billion), Germany ($2.99 billion), the U.K. ($2.52 billion) and the European Union ($2.24 billion) follow Turkey.

"The report states that Turkey has preserved her leading position with a 0.85 percent ratio between its national income and humanitarian assistance, as the 'most generous nation' in the world. Norway and Luxembourg follow Turkey’s lead with a ratio of 0.17 percent," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Turkey is determined to continue its humanitarian policies for the benefit of all humanity," the ministry added.

In addition to its global humanitarian works worldwide, Turkey also hosts nearly 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

News.Az

