Turkey’s DEIK says Zangazur corridor will open up new alternatives in logistics, trade

The Zangazur corridor will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan by land and open up new alternatives in logistics and trade, said Nail Olpak, President of Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

He made the remarks on Tuesday at the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Olpak said the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounts to $2.5 billion.

"It’s necessary to strengthen cooperation in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, and mining. Besides, the process of restoring the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation important not only for Azerbaijan but also for all of us. We think that we’ll be able to support this with our projects," he noted.

"Along with investment projects, there is also the issue of financing. Turkey has extensive experience in this area, therefore we believe that its application will be useful both in Azerbaijan and in Georgia," the official added.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum is being held in Baku.

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava and Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mus are participating in the event.

The business forum is aimed at further strengthening trilateral cooperation between Baku, Tbilisi, and Ankara, which are participants of such important projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and the Southern Gas Corridor. The Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgian Business Forum has been held since 2012. Baku is hosting the seventh business forum.

