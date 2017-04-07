Yandex metrika counter

Turkey's iron, steel exports increase in first quarter

  • World
  • Share
Turkey's iron, steel exports increase in first quarter

Turkey exported 5.6 million tons iron, non-ferrous metal and steel in first quarter of 2017: association chairman.

Turkey's iron, non-ferrous metal and steel exports rose by 28 percent to $4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017 year-on-year, chairman of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association announced on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Our association's exports increased by 97 percent to $533 million in the first quarter of this year," Adnan Ersoy Ulubas said.

The association, founded in 1993, serves 2,200 members in the iron and non-ferrous metals sector.

In the same period, Turkey's total amount of iron, non-ferrous metal and steel exports went up by 20 percent to 5.6 million tons, Ulubas said.

Association members exported 853,000 tons of iron, non-ferrous metal and steel, marking a 101 percent increase, he said.

He recalled that China's competitiveness in global iron and steel market went down with the increase in prices as a result of high domestic demand in the country.

"As Mediterranean exporters, we turned it [China's low competitiveness] into an advantage.

“We exported products to Italy, Belgium, the U.K. and France where we could not export in the first quarter of 2016,” he added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      