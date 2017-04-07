Turkey's iron, steel exports increase in first quarter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey exported 5.6 million tons iron, non-ferrous metal and steel in first quarter of 2017: association chairman.

Turkey's iron, non-ferrous metal and steel exports rose by 28 percent to $4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017 year-on-year, chairman of the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association announced on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Our association's exports increased by 97 percent to $533 million in the first quarter of this year," Adnan Ersoy Ulubas said.

The association, founded in 1993, serves 2,200 members in the iron and non-ferrous metals sector.

In the same period, Turkey's total amount of iron, non-ferrous metal and steel exports went up by 20 percent to 5.6 million tons, Ulubas said.

Association members exported 853,000 tons of iron, non-ferrous metal and steel, marking a 101 percent increase, he said.

He recalled that China's competitiveness in global iron and steel market went down with the increase in prices as a result of high domestic demand in the country.

"As Mediterranean exporters, we turned it [China's low competitiveness] into an advantage.

“We exported products to Italy, Belgium, the U.K. and France where we could not export in the first quarter of 2016,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az