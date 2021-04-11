Turkic Council delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The responsible ministers and high-ranking officials dealing with information and media of the Turkic Council paid a visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Sunday.

After the visit to Aghdam, the delegation of the Turkic Council arrived in Ganja city.

Here, the delegation was informed about Armenia’s attacks against civilians of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city during the Second Karabakh War and the use of prohibited weapons by Armenian military against civilians.

News.Az