Tag:
Turkic Council
US media highlight ceremony of awarding President Ilham Aliyev with Supreme Order of Turkic World
15 Nov 2021-10:56
Turkic Council to donate 2.5M COVID-19 vaccines to Africa
12 Nov 2021-22:50
End of 30-year-long occupation of Karabakh is of ‘great importance’ for entire Turkic world – Erdogan
12 Nov 2021-13:28
President Ilham Aliyev awarded Supreme Order of Turkic World
12 Nov 2021-12:41
8th Summit of Turkic Council kicks off in Istanbul
12 Nov 2021-12:30
New building of Turkic Council Secretariat inaugurated in Istanbul
12 Nov 2021-09:11
Turkic Council going through a period of its development: Azerbaijani FM
11 Nov 2021-14:01
Zangazur corridor to contribute to development of Turkic world – Turkey’s Cavusoglu
11 Nov 2021-12:03
Turkic Council chief congratulates Azerbaijani president
08 Nov 2021-13:58
Turkic Council marks Azerbaijan’s Victory Day
08 Nov 2021-01:53
