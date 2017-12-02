Turkish Airlines: Aircraft on Istanbul-Ganja route landed at Ganja airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aircraft on Istanbul- Ganja route, awaiting departure due to a strong fog at the Nakhchivan airport, landed at the airport of Ganja. Seyfullah Ilyas, General Manager for Turkish Airlines Baku told Report.

According to S.Ilyas, the reason for delay at the Nakhchivan airport was a thick fog in Ganja: "Our flights are carried out through Nakhchivan. That is, our planes land at Nakhchivan airport, and then fly to Ganja. Due to delay for known reasons, passengers were worried. But in such cases we help our passengers. The fog in Ganja airport is gone and the plane made a successful landing”.

As we reported earlier, today's Istanbul-Ganja flight was delayed because of thick fog. The plane was supposed to land at Ganja airport at 08:30 local time.

Notably, this flight is carried out on Saturdays and Sundays.

News.Az

