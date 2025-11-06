Turkish Airlines inks engine deal with GE Aerospace for Boeing fleet expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced Thursday that it had reached an agreement with GE Aerospace to acquire engines and engine parts in line with a Boeing aircraft deal which was announced in September.

"In line with the growth objectives set out in our Strategic Plan, which aims to generate significant value for all stakeholders, our Board of Directors had decided to purchase a total of 75 aircraft from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders for B787-9 and B787-10 models with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2034," Turkish Airlines wrote in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The flag carrier added that as a result of a tender held for the procurement of engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for these aircraft, negotiations have been concluded and an agreement has been reached with GE Aerospace.

In September, Turkish Airlines announced the purchase of 225 Boeing aircraft, consisting of 75 orders for the B787-9 and B787-10 models, and 150 for the 737-8 and 737-10 MAX models.

The flag carrier said it was in talks with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for the procurement of engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for the Boeing aircraft on order.

