Turkish ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 9 - the State Flag Day, News.az reports, referring to the diplomat's tweet.

"Glorious tricolor flag is flying at the top of the Caucasus. Happy Flag Day!" the tweet said.

The flag, which is one of the official symbols of the Republic of Azerbaijan (along with the anthem and coat of arms), was first approved on November 9, 1918 by the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

News.Az