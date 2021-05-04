Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park (PHOTO)
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci visited the War Trophy Park in Baku, according to his Twitter.
"Today we are in the War Trophy Park, which was established following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation. Congratulations on the victory!" he wrote.
