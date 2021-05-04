Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park (PHOTO)

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci visited the War Trophy Park in Baku, according to his Twitter.

"Today we are in the War Trophy Park, which was established following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation. Congratulations on the victory!" he wrote.

News about - Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park (PHOTO)

News about - Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park (PHOTO)

News about - Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits War Trophy Park (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      