Turkish Baykar CTO Selcuk Bayraktar attends press conference on Teknofest Azerbaijan

Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar took part in a press conference on Teknofest Azerbaijan – Aerospace and Technology Festival in Baku, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the press conference, Bayraktar, who is also Chairman of the Teknofest Supervisory Board, said they are ready to support the implementation of technological projects in Azerbaijan.

"Teknofest made our dreams come true. First Istanbul, then crossed the borders of Turkey. It is the world's first large-scale aerospace and technology festival with 1.2 million participants. Let's not forget that the national defense industry is the main condition for our independence. When the festival started in 2018, 20,000 students joined, and then their number increased. Our goal is a technological future. Therefore, I invite everyone to join this event so that you can play a role in the formation of a strong Azerbaijan," he added.

Teknofest is due to take place on May 26-29 in Azerbaijan for the first time outside Turkiye.

The organizers of the festival are the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye.

In a total of 10 technology challenges, among them Smart Karabakh Hackathon, Rocket League Esports EuroCup will have a place within the framework of the Teknofest Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Take Off Azerbaijan Startup Summit opens its doors for anyone who is looking for gaining new customers, investors, or stakeholders.

The exhibition part of the event will feature products and solutions of partner organizations, as well as prototypes and STEM projects developed by young people, as well as an exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters in an open-air static zone.

The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

News.Az