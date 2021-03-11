Turkish defense minister attends opening of Khojaly genocide exhibition in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A photo exhibition dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was launched at the Central Army House of the Turkish Armed Forces in Ankara.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces General Yasar Guler, Commander of the Land Forces Army General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Navy Adnan Ozbal and Commander of the Air Force Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Hulusi Akar said: “We honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who were brutally killed in Khojaly 29 years ago. We always share, from the bottom of our hearts, the grief of our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers. We didn’t not forget the massacre, we will not forget! We will never forget the past, but we will look to the future. May God have mercy on all our compatriots martyred in Khojaly.”

