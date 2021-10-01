Turkish Deputy Defense Minister visits Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere paid a working visit to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Commander of the Nakhchivan Special Army Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev and Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere focused at the meeting the importance of the joint exercises held under the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey and the experience gained by the servicemen of the two brotherly countries in the ongoing successful tactical drills, codenamed Unshakable Brotherhood-2021.

After the meeting, the delegation visited a military plant of the Special Army, where they were filled in on the activities of the facility.

