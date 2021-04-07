Turkish drillship Fatih embarks for new spot in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s first drilling vessel has set off from a port in northern Zonguldak province on a journey toward its new location in the Black Sea to carry out drilling activities, the state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) said Tuesday, Daily Sabah reports.

Fatih earlier this year carried out and completed drilling operations at the Türkali-1 and Türkali-2 wells in the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea, where it last year found 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in what was the country’s largest-ever discovery.

The gas was found at the Tuna-1 location, located about 100 nautical miles north of Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Fatih’s operations extended to depths of over 3,920 meters (2.4 miles) in the Türkali-1 well and 3,950 meters in the Türkali-2.

It has departed the Port of Filyos and moves toward the Amasra-1 well in the North Sakarya gas field, the TPAO said.

“Fatih will begin drilling operations after reaching the location,” the company noted.

The country’s third drillship Kanuni, which joined the fleet last year, is expected to soon join Fatih.

News.Az