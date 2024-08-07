Turkish FM, Britain's Foreign Secretary discuss situation in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed Israel’s 10-month-old war against Palestine's Gaza in a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X that Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, covering recent developments in Gaza and rising tensions in the region."Israel is the party opposing the ceasefire, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level,” Fidan told Lammy, the spokesperson said.During the call, Fidan also stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.”In defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation as it continues its offensive on Gaza since a Hamas-led blitz on October 7 last year.Ten months into the genocidal Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.​​​​​​​Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military offensive.​​​​​​​

News.Az