Turkish FM discuss with Egyptian colleague delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Samih Shoukry, Diplomatic sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

It is reported that an exchange of views took place during the meeting on possible steps to implement the decisions taken at the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held on Saturday in Riyadh.

The ministers also discussed the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.


