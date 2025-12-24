Turkish FM hosts Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, on Wednesday in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, Fidan and the Hamas officials reviewed the latest developments in Gaza, including discussions on phase two of the Gaza peace plan, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye continues to defend the rights of Palestinians “in the strongest manner on every platform” and briefed the delegation on Ankara's ongoing efforts to address housing needs and provide humanitarian assistance in the war-battered enclave.

The Hamas delegation stated that it has fulfilled the conditions of the ceasefire, but Israel continues to carry out attacks on Gaza and its population. They said this approach is preventing progress toward phase two of the peace plan.

The delegation also highlighted that only 60% of trucks allowed to enter Gaza carry commercial goods and that the flow of humanitarian aid remains insufficient to meet urgent needs. They pointed to shortages of basic necessities, medicines, shelter materials, and fuel.

The talks further addressed developments in the reconciliation process among Palestinian factions and the situation in the West Bank.

