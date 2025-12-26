Turkish FM talks Gaza, Somalia with Arab counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone conversations with his Egyptian, Saudi, and Jordanian counterparts—Badr Abdelatty, Faisal bin Farhan, and Ayman Safadi—during which they discussed the situation in Gaza and issues related to Somalia.

The discussions focused on developments in Somalia and the latest situation in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency

Fidan also spoke on the phone with Massad Boulos, the US' senior advisor for Africa, about the situation in Somalia, the sources added.

