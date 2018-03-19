Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan in April
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to pay another visit to Azerbaijan in April to join the ministerial conference of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM) in Baku on April 5-6, diplomatic sources told APA.
It should be noted that Turkey is not a NAM member. On March 15, Cavusoglu participated in the first quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia and in the 6th Global Baku Forum.
