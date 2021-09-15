Turkish FM: We are excited that on 103rd anniversary of Baku’s liberation, Karabakh is also free

“We are excited that on the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation, Karabakh is also free,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

“We remember our martyrs with honor. May Allah bless their souls!” Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

News.Az